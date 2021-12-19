The Minister for Railways Development, Peter Amewu, has announced he will set up a committee to probe the head-on train collision at Wassa Manso in the Western Region.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, claimed five lives and left 11 others severely injured.

Mr Amewu on Saturday visited the area to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, he noted he suspects it was due to negligence, adding it has never happened before.

“Around 11 o’clock this morning I had a call from one of their MDs that two trains had collided. It’s quite unfortunate. My understanding is that we lost about four lives and about two or three are in hospital and are in critical condition.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend our condolences to the bereaved families. This is unfortunate, it is mere negligence. I have not seen two trains colliding before. It’s very unfortunate,” he commiserated.

According to him, the industry is not in the right mood and must not allow such to happen again.

“We don’t want to see this again. We expect to put up a committee as quickly as possible. The head of my security team is with me, and we will investigate what caused this accident.

“Not too long ago, you heard that we lost one of our managers also in a train accident in Accra. The industry is already not in the right mood for this to happen again,” he said.