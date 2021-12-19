One person has been arrested in connection with the lynching of five persons at Nyinawusu in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The police are also on a manhunt for another on the run.

Police sources indicated the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

This was after the deceased persons, who are miners from Akorabuokrom in the Atwima Mponua District, went to the area to engage in mining activities.

They were invited to the Nyinawusu Chief’s palace and interrogated following accusations from some residents of being behind armed robbery activities that took place in the area a few days ago.

The residents besieged the palace amid threats to lynch the accused persons.

However, all attempts to rescue the persons proved futile as the irate residents prevented them and in the process attacked and injured some personnel.

READ ON:

A reinforcement was called from Nyinahene and the regional headquarters but four had been killed before the team arrived.

Another who was in critical condition later died at the hospital but one managed to escape.