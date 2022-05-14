Radio Presenter cum evangelist, Nana Yaw Sarfoh, has recounted how his journalism career transformed into evangelism.

According to the evangelist who never envisioned doing the work of God, he had always had the passion to transform the face of journalism.

“I started my career with politics. I had the opportunity to host the morning show at a couple of radio stations and then I got the opportunity to work at Vision 1 where everything changed,” he said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.

Detailing the events that led to his transformation, he recounted that “I was born and bred in Sunyani. I started schooling at St Mary’s and my radio carrier started in Enchi, at a radio station called Max FM. I worked there for six months then proceeded to Spark FM at Dunkwa Offin where I worked for two years.

“At first, I used to condemn the bad things that were happening in our churches, but I was still womanizing. I didn’t know Christ. So it was through the program [on Vision 1] that changed everything about me,” he stressed.

He also disclosed that another event that changed his perception of God was when he tasted the healing power of God after he suffered a stroke.

“I had a stroke, took it to the doctors for treatment. The doctors said there was nothing wrong with me but I couldn’t walk. So it was through prayer I got healed. So that was how come my call started and changed the face of my whole show,” he added.

“I went to the All Nations University to upgrade myself. I wanted to use limited resources to achieve a greater output as far as the industry is concerned. Normally what I do is that I go to church every 31st night to pray and usher myself and the new year into the hands of God. I don’t joke with that.

“I remember about seven years ago, I prayed during that year’s 31st all-night session that I need a story to breakthrough in my career. So the Lord listened to me and one day I had the opportunity to interview a gentleman and I was able to break through the realms so it changed the interface of the whole program from politics to social, and religious program and that’s how Nana Yaw Osafo became a household name,” he said.

Profile of Prophet Samuel Nana Yaw Owusu Sarfoh

Prophet Samuel Nana Yaw Owusu Sarfoh is an evangelist, a prophet of God, and a radio presenter whose ministry has contributed to the spiritual development of many people worldwide.

His radio ministry has brought the divine presence into the hearts of many worldwide. Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh is a revolutionary preacher with deep insight into the word of God. He has a passion for empowering the body of Christ to walk in holiness and faith.

His vision is to bring the undiluted word of God to those who are lost and give hope to the hopeless. He has worked in many radio stations in Ghana, including Spark FM – Dunkwa- On Offin, Eastern FM -Koforidua, Pure FM – Tarkwa, New Mercury FM – Kumasi, Fox FM -Kumasi, Vision 1 FM-Accra, Kingdom Plus FM – Accra, and now at Asempa FM, Accra.

Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh seeks to reposition God’s people through revival for the return of our Lord Jesus Christ. Based in Accra, Ghana, he is the founder of Ghana Beyeyie (Ghana will thrive) Mmpaebo Denden group, a non-denominational group. He always says, “God is bigger than how the bible describes him, and He is closer to his children than the food they swallow.”

He is now set to host a new show on Asempa Fm dubbed ‘Y’asetenam.’