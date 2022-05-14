Ghanaian musician, Feli Nuna has released a video for her new single, ‘Towel’.

The song, produced by Shawerz Ebiem was released on May 11, 2022.

The Off Da Ground signee’s single is all about self-care.

The ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in relaxing activities that can help to manage stress levels is defined as self-care.

‘Towel’ is Feli Nuna’s second official video release with her record label.

Feli Nuna, born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah in Leklebi Agbesia in Ghana’s Volta Region, burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2015 with a string of hit songs including ‘I Like Am,’ ‘Love Me Now,’ ‘Gelaway,’ and Afro Magic, to name a few.

Feli Nuna represents a new generation of great music and young artistic influencers across Africa, propelling Ghanaian music to the forefront of Afrobeats and World Music, and she’s doing it her own way and with her own distinct sound.