The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has retrieved GH₵10.73 million for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

A Senior Complaints Officer at the Bono Regional office, Isaac Osei Agyeman, during a presentation at an end-of-year gathering with stakeholders revealed that a total of GH₵85,478.75 was refunded to customers of NEDCo and GWCL within the same period.

He mentioned that the PURC received a total of 1,565 complaints in 2023, with 1,552 successfully resolved. Out of these, 1,149 were against the NEDCo, 181 against the GWCL, and 235 against consumers.

Mr. Agyeman further detailed the categories of complaints received in the year.

The breakdown was as follows: 840 complaints were related to the quality of service, billing issues constituted 338 complaints, metering issues accounted for 42, unlawful disconnection had two complaints, payments generated 264 complaints, consumer service delivery had 69, damaged property saw seven complaints, and there were three other miscellaneous complaints.

Earlier, Patrick Antwi, the Manager for the three regions, expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for their diligent efforts in ensuring that PURC fulfilled its duties to serve the interests of utility companies and consumers and called for a stronger collaboration in the upcoming year.

During the dinner, some individuals, including Francis Offei, Debt Management Supervisor at NEDCo Sunyani Area and Godwin Zuugmaab, Sunyani District Manager of GWCL were honoured for their exceptional and dedicated services for the interest of both companies and consumers.

