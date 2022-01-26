Pupils and teachers of St. Francis Anglican M/A Junior High School (JHS) at Tokuroanu in the Krachi-East Municipality of the Oti Region are being compelled to use palm branches and other makeshift structures as classrooms.

The lack of adequate classrooms infrastructure in the school has compelled the pupils and teachers to improvise by using the palm branches and makeshift materials as classrooms.

Adom News‘ Obrempongba K. Owusu reports that the lives of the pupils and teachers are threatened due to the deplorable nature of the school.

The JHS is housed in a dilapidated structure with no wall and window locks to safeguard the place after school hours.

Adom News‘ checks have revealed that the state of the school has forced the pupils and teachers to depend on palm branches and other wood stamps for a temporary shed for studies.

The school has a number of challenges including a lack of furniture, teachers’ offices, library, among other educational needs that make teaching and learning effective.

Speaking with Adom News, some pupils lamented, saying the lack of classroom infrastructure and other learning materials is having a negative effect on their studies.

They, therefore, appealed to the government, individuals, and other charitable organisations to come to their aid.

