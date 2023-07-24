French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, have expressed their interest in signing FC Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah.

The youngster has been the centre of discussion following his exploits for club and country.

According to French media outfit, L’equipe, the Ligue 1 champions have already had a first offer turned down by Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old is under contract with the Danish side until June 2026.

Nuamah scored eight goals and provided four assists in just 21 league appearances for Nordsjaelland, bringing his total goal contributions to 19 in all competitions.

As a result of his impressive display on the field, the Ghanaian teenager received three individual awards: the renowned Danish Superliga Player of the Year by the league’s judges, the Spring Best Player by the Superliga head coaches, and the Player of the Year by the Superliga players.

He has also been chosen as one of the 100 finalists for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

Nuamah has also been instrumental in representing his country on the international stage. He played an important role for the Black Meteors, helping them qualify for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nuamah’s two key assists in the final round of qualifiers sealed Ghana’s berth in the tournament.

He was recently called up to the Black Stars, where he made his debut against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON.

READ ALSO