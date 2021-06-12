The Chairman of the Rastafari Council chapter in the Western Region, Kwame Mensa also known as Kwame Malcolm has made a clarion call to Assemblies over their trees planted to mark the Green Ghana Day on Friday.

The group urged authorities of Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (E.K.M.A) and the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to do the needful and protect trees planted in the metropolis from stray animals.

Over 20 members of the Council in the region joined in to plant over 20 mahogany along the cocoa villa road in Effia Kwesimintsim municipality .

Speaking at brief to ceremony to commemorate the day which saw the planting five million trees nationwide, Mr Mensa expressed fears the exercise may be in futility.

“If you look at the nonchalant attitude of EKMA and STMA in dealing with stray animals one cannot be wrong to say that all our sweat will be in futility…look at how EKMA and STMA look on helplessly as stray cows take over our neighbourhoods?

Members planting their trees to commemorate the Green Ghana Project

“They are looking on helplessly despite numerous pleas and complaints now we are here in the rains planting trees here and the stray cows will just come and negate all that we have planted,” Kwame Malcolm fumed.

Mr Mensa who is also the Programmes Manager of Radio 360 and a morning show host said their members are lovers of nature and conservationists, hence their call.

“As Rastafarians, we love nature; the more reason why we have thrown the comb away and wear our hair in locks. Most of us are vegans we love nature and planting a lot hence you see most of us as farmers .

“We are therefore asking all to respect our bio diversity practices and laws to protect our environment. Most of our environment were intact when our forebears used taboos to protect them but Western Christianity came and said these are pagan practices now look at where we have gotten to,” he stated.

He further added that the Council will ensure the trees planted will be nurtured to grow.