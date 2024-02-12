The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is lacing his boots to join the much publicised demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA.

The man of God has aligned with the agenda of the organisers to save Ghana football from total collapse.

“I will be at Obra Spot on Wednesday for the demonstration. We have to save Ghana football; we have to do if now. We have to build the Black Stars on merit because it is the passion of the nation” Prophet Gaisie stressed.

Scheduled for Wednesday February 14, the exercise is to demand accountability from GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Countryman Songo who is the lead convener will be joined by other influential journalists including Saddick Adams, Nana Yaw Kesse, Veronica Commey and many others.

Participants of the protest organized under the hashtag #SaveGhanaFootball, are expected to converge at the Obra Spot at Nkrumah circle at 9am.

The protesters will march through streets of Accra and end at the Independence Square.

The active involvement of these influential figures highlights the significance of the protest and the determination by Ghanaians to change the narrative of football in Ghana.

RELATED: