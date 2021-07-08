The 2020 Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) for the funeral of late prphet T.B. Joshua.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was in the company of some big wigs of the NDC who were seen filing past the late man of God.

Dressed in all white fabric, she joined scores of mourners to file past the body laid in state at the church auditorium.

In eulogising the renowned televangelist, she disclosed the team was put together by former President John Mahama to come and represent him and the party.

She noted the late former President of Ghana, John Evans Atta-Mills and Mr Mahama had a very good relationship with the man of God and celebrating him was the right thing to do.

TB Joshua laid in state

Describing how Prophet Joshua had impacted her life, the former Education Minister said the man of God was her spiritual guide who was always available for those who need him and served the cause of the needy.

“TB Joshua’s life has really impacted people. This man heard people’s cry, he saw people’s need and never walked away. May we all learn something from that. It is not so much that he was a prophet but about how his life impacted other people,” she said.

The remains of the founder of SCOAN arrived at the church in the Ikotun area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The arrival of his body was greeted with a mammoth crowd waiting in and outside the church premises.

The remains, dressed in white, was carried in a glass casket by a hearse that drove into SCOAN at about 11:00 am.

Prophet Joshua’s son-in-law, Bryan, and his daughters Serah, Promise, Hart, and his wife Evelyn were present at the laying-in-state service.

