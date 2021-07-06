First funeral rite for the late Founder and Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has been held.

The schedule was kicked off with a candlelight procession held at the SCOAN Faith resort, Monday night, July 5.

Thousands of followers joined widow of the late preacher, Mrs Evelyn Joshua for a night of tribute in his honour.

Sharing photos from his candlelight procession, TB Joshua Ministries wrote on Facebook: “Glory be to Jesus Christ – our father in the Lord has gone home to be with his Creator! His memory and legacy will continue for generations to come, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ!”

The pastor, televangelist, philanthropist and father died on June 5 at the age of 57 after he failed to wake up from his sleep.

The final funeral rite for Prophet Joshua will be held on July 9 at the SCOAN premises.

A member of the family told the Press that the date was arrived at, at a meeting held in Prophet Joshua’s residence last Friday and the burial arrangement would take place between July 5 and July 9, 2021.