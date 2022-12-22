The family of the late former Minister of Finance, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, about his final funeral rites.

Professor Kwesi Botchwey passed away on on November 19, 2022, after a short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to the head of the family representatives, the burial service for the former minister will be held on Thursday, 22nd December, 2022 at the Forecourt of State House in Accra.

The representatives, led by Professor Kojo Yankah, indicated to the Speaker that the funeral rites are in line with the late Professor’s final burial schedules as he wished.

Speaker Bagbin lauded the late Professor Kwesi Botchwey as a distinguished statesman and an astute lawyer.

Speaker Bagbin eulogized him as a man of humanity and a true Ghanaian, and assured the family representatives of his support.

The late Professor Botchwey was appointed by the late President J.J. Rawlings to assist in stabilising Ghana’s economy at the time, from 1982 to 1995.

Prior to his demise, he was a key member of the council of elders of the National Democratic Congress, having played an integral role in the evolution of the NDC, from its PNDC formative days.