General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has described his first 100 days in office as success.

According to him, he and other executives have managed to bridge the gap between government and the party.

More importantly, Mr Kodua said he together with the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, go to Cabinet meetings and have direct access to President Nana Akufo-Addo to address concerns of the party members.

He made the comment in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Mr Kodua said as the administrator of the party, he has been able to neutralise the apathy in the NPP prior to taking office.

“I’m always in the office at the party headquarters and party members who travel from far and near come to meet me and they are happy,” he explained.

Also, in his first 100 days, the NPP scribe said he has successfully rolled out party membership registration across the country.

On the relationship between party and government appointees, Mr Kodua said he has introduced an initiative where Ministers and Chief Executive Officers of State Agencies meet the party to update them on their work from 2017 till date.

He said the initiative has afforded them the opportunity to address concerns raised by NPP members about programmes in their respective Ministries and companies.

The NPP scribe said the cordial relationship he has enjoyed is a contributory factor to his success in office.

Mr Kodua said these successes chalked are a tip of the iceberg since his focus is on winning power in 2024.