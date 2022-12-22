General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said the newly elected executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) poses no threat to them ahead of the 2024 general election.

In his view, any comparison between the national executives of NDC and NPP will be like “comparing apples with oranges.” He said this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Some political pundits have rated the new NDC executives led by National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, above the NPP national executives.

They explained that when it comes to experience in Ghana’s body politic, the current NPP executives cannot match them.

But the NPP General Secretary said those making such arguments have erred because the political dynamics in the country have changed.

He noted that, NDC has thrived on “propaganda and violence” and Ghana’s politics has moved beyond such things.

“Politics have moved beyond violence and propaganda. It’s now about those who have strategy and deep thinkers and can galvanize their supporters to go out and vote,” the NPP scribe added.

Mr Kodua indicated that NDC cannot predict him and he will pull a surprise in 2024 just like he won the General Secretary position of the NPP.

“NDC cannot predict me but I know what they will do in 2024. NPP will win the election without violence,” he stressed.

Mr Kodua urged NPP members not to shiver because they will match the NDC boot-for-boot in the 2024 general election.