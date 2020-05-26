Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Justice Yonny Kulendi have been sworn in today, May 26, 2020, by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Judges on the Supreme Court bench.

Professor Mensa-Bonsu

Professor Mensa-Bonsu, following her swearing in to the Supreme Court, becomes the fifth female to join the 18-member Supreme Court bench.

At the swearing-in, President Akufo-Addo described Justice Yonny Kulendi and Professor Mensa-Bonsu as highly qualified legal practitioners and expressed optimism that they would use their many years of experience to entrench the rule of law.

Yonny Kulendi

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu is currently the Director of the University of Ghana’s Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy and doubles as president of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi on the other hand, is a Fellow of the inaugural class of the Africa Leadership Initiative-West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

He is also the managing practitioner of his law firm Kulendi at Law, a commercial, litigation, and constitutional law practice.