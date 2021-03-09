A leading member of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi has broken his silence on news of him lacing his boots to contest the flagbearership position in the 2024 primaries.

Outdoor posters in circulation have the professor’s photo with the inscription “2024, a new direction”.

But the good professor has distanced himself from the posters, asking the public to ignore those behind the posters.

READ ALSO:

Prof Alabi has stressed that the posters are fake but failed to say whether or not he will contest for the position.

Prof Alabi served as Campaign Manager for the NDC in the 2020 General Elections after losing the flagbearership race to John Mahama in 2019.

Below is an example of the posters in circulation: