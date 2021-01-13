A vocal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has said the ‘poor strategy’ of Prof. Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Manager of John Mahama in the 2020 Election, is the reason Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the polls, wondering why the opposition leader is yet to squeeze the balls of his strategist.

For Mr Atubiga, who has served in the NDC’s Communication Team for several years, Professor Alabi disappointed Mr Mahama and the NDC for his poor strategy during the collation of results, which he believes led to manipulations in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO:

“I am really very surprised why JDM has not yet squeezed Prof. Alabi’s balls till he passes out like what JJ did to Bid Ziden years back for disappointing JDM and the party in poor strategic ways in collating the December 7 results. Especially in the EC strong room… Having only two people there, was very irresponsible, unstrategic, reckless, carelessness, unwanted and intentionally river blindness act.

“As a Campaign Manager to a winning candidate JDM, Alabi should be remorseful for his inactions of not being at the EC strong room himself as a Campaign Manager,” he stressed on social media.