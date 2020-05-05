A former Local Government Minister, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, has accused the Vice President of politicising the coronavirus pandemic.

Prof Ahwoi has said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s decision to compare the crisis which cost is calculated in loss of human lives with a crisis which cost is calculated in loss of material production is worrying.

The Local Government expert and other bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have questioned the Vice President’s comparison of the Mahama administration’s management of the power crisis to the Akufo-Addo government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a briefing on Monday, the Vice President touted government’s management of the pandemic which he described as an external crisis and accused the Mahama administration of poorly handling the power outages, which he described as an internal crisis.

But in a quick rebuttal on his Facebook page, Prof Ahwoi criticised Dr Bawumia for comparing “a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of human lives with a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of material production”.

He said: “We are in the middle of a crisis. We don’t know how it is going [to] end. Yet, you are comparing it with a crisis that was managed and resolved more than four years ago.”

He accused Dr Bawumia of politicising the pandemic, describing it as “a terrible political judgment”.