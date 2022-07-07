It has emerged that the Privileges Committee of Parliament published an invitation to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo in the Daily Graphic.

It also sent letters to her office in Parliament, the Gender Ministry and her residence to ensure she appears to explain her 15 days continuous absence from Parliamentary sittings without permission.

But, all the efforts have proven futile since Ms Safo once again failed to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The two other MPs who were referred to the Committee by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin for the same long absence, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister have all appeared.

This situation, according to the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah is worrying.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, he expressed shock at the conduct of his colleague after they explored all avenues to get her to appear.

Mr. Afrifa-Mensah disclosed that following her interview on Joy News that she was in the US and had not been served any invitation from the committee, the Committee has been making frantic efforts to reach her.

He revealed that the Privileges Committee made a special arrangement by sharing a zoom link for her to join the proceedings online but she has failed to appear.

Mr. Afrifa-Mensah, however, added that even though they have exhausted all avenues, the Committee is yet to take a concrete decision on her conduct as it is unclear what will be her fate after the latest snub.