Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has failed to appear before the privileges committee to answer questions on why she has been absenting herself from Parliament.

Her conduct, and that of two New Patriotic Party (MPs) were referred to the Committee by the Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The Committee published her invitation in the national dailies and also gave her the opportunity to appear via video conferencing but the MP has still not showed up either in person or via the video conference link sent to her.

Joy News sources within the privileges committee say although none of the committee members or administrators have reached her personally, they have sent her invitation and the link through her known addresses both in Ghana and abroad, her email addresses and contacts close to her but have had no success.

The committee has been sitting for two hours now waiting for her, but she has not made an appearance.

