The Berekum Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako has sentenced a 21-year-old resident of Dwenem in Jaman South Municipality, Gideon Asuako, to 7 years imprisonment for stealing.

Gideon and an accomplice stole a portion of an artificial grass meant for the construction of astroturf at Faaman in the Municipality.

Gideon Asuako was arrested on July 4, 2022, at his hideout to assist with police investigations into the missing items.

He was slapped with three counts of unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing before the Berekum Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced on his own plea.

The court presided over by His Honour Osei Kofi Amoako also issued a bench warrant for Gideon Asuako’s accomplice, one Stephen, a student of the University of Education, Winneba.

Assemblyman for Faaman, Clarence Yaw Buabeng told Adom News‘ correspondent Dominic Donyina he is surprised no relative of the convict followed up after his arrest.

Gideon was arrested days after police had a tip-off he was involved in the robbery.

Some portions of the artificial grass were found in his room following a search by the police.