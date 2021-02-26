Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has plunged back into depression again a month after tying the knot.

This time around, the cause is not a cheating lover, but a condition that is making her go naturally bald.

Princess Shyngle posted on social media some videos of her dyed hair, revealing all her edges are gone.

Despite not a fan of braiding or ‘daring’ hairstyles, the curvaceous actress is lamenting why she had lost all her hair suddenly.

She revealed she had been crying for hours nonstop and is lost in thoughts.

Now Mrs Bala-Gaye, she is considering going bald in an attempt to regrow her hair from scratch.

Her intention has been greeted with mixed reactions from her fans; some comforting her while others are making fun of the situation.

Meanwhile, not long ago the actress attempted suicide after experiencing miscarriage while her now estranged lover was in jail.