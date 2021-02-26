Singer Kofi Kinaata proved he has a humble soul after he surprised one of his favourite fans who works at Multimedia’s Adom TV on Friday, February 26, 2021.

At about 11:am, the birthday celebrant and Adom TV News Editor, Martha Acquah Crentsil, who was keen on her work at the newsroom, got the surprise of her life after the ‘Adam and Eve’ hitmaker took time off his busy schedules to visit her desk.

She was surprised to raise her head up to the Takoradi musician who has more hit songs to his credit since his emergence in the music industry.

L-R: Kofi Kinaata and Martha Acquah Crentsil

Interestingly, the News Editor could sing most of his songs and she proved it when the musician did an acapella to make her day.

They ended the beautiful encounter by taking videos and photos to mark the day.

Check out the video below: