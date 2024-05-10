The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are due in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day private visit.

The couple is visiting Nigeria – their first – on the invitation of Nigeria’s Defence Chief, Gen Christopher Musa.

The couple is expected to visit a military rehabilitation centre, and meet local organisations working to support veterans’ welfare.

The couple arrives in Abuja at noon and will be hosted by Gen Musa.

They will spend three days in the country, visiting Kaduna in north-west Nigeria to interact with wounded soldiers and their families.

They will also visit the commercial hub of Lagos.

Nigeria’s military said the visit of the founder of the Invictus Games and his wife, Meghan, will help the wounded soldiers in their recovery efforts.

The Invictus Games is a sporting competition for injured service men and women that Prince Harry helped found.

It noted that “as a member of the Invictus community, the visit will lay credence to the acceptance of Nigeria’s Armed Forces”.

The country is bidding to host an Invictus Games in 2029.

Meghan will also host a “Women in Leadership” event.

The British High Commission in Abuja said they are not involved in the visit as the couple is visiting in a private capacity.