Actor Prince David Osei took to Instagram to share photos and videos of his BMW car after he battled a flood situation at East Legon on Sunday.

The actor, who was on his way to a film set, had to rescinded his decision, after he had his first share of the floods happening in Accra during the rainy season.

Taking to Instagram, he also shared a video of his car at the mechanic shop – where the mechanics were diagnosing the car to put it back in it true form.

He wrote: So yesterday on my way to set, I had my fair share of the Accra floods 🌧 🌧🌧.. God Dey we Dey 🙏.. Eei go reach everybody 😂😂😂🙈 East Legon ARS area.

Watch the videos below:

