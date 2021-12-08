A former National Chapters Committee [NCC] spokesperson for Hearts of Oak, Nana Yaw Asabre, has said pride is ruining the club following the club’s poor start of the season.

The Phobians have dominated the headlines following their collapse in Africa. The reigning Ghana Premier League suffered a 4-2 aggregates scoreline against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Samuel Boadu and his charges are also enduring a torrid start into the 2021/22 football campaign with the club yet to record a win.

According to Mr Asabre, two things ‘killing’ the club are “pride and arrogance” on the part of the top ranks of the club.

“Pride and arrogance are killing Hearts of Oak. People must be prepared to come down and deal with the supporters,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The high horses are up there speaking big English but the supporters don’t understand. And can you run a football club and succeed without the supporters?

“That arrogance and pride. (That) ‘You can’t criticise me’ ‘if you criticise me, you’ve insulted me. That kind of behaviour is killing Hearts of Oak.” he said

