The frenzy and passion of the Premier League will take centre stage for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with matches scheduled to be played from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October 2023.

The top clash in this round of matches is the meeting of London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on the early evening of Saturday. While the Blues have struggled to find their feet under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Gunners have been humming along very nicely under Mikel Arteta and look like genuine title contenders.

“No one is going to win every single game in this league playing the way we have to every three days,” said Arsenal manager Arteta. “We have to be consistent in what we do, play and try to do the right thing to win the game. Some days it is not going to be possible and it is [early] in the season. It’s still a long marathon.”

Another massive clash is the round starter early on Saturday afternoon, as Liverpool and Everton meet an Anfield for the Merseyside derby. One of the players set to be a key figure is the Reds’ Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been hailed as ‘the new Steven Gerrard’.

“I am impressed as well. It’s clear. I didn’t know him, I knew him as a footballer, but not as a person before,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of Szoboszlai. “The boy is impressive, is really smart, is really nice. A really good lad. Is close with everybody. You have these people who come into the room and click with everybody, he has that, charisma, [or] however you want to call it.”

The weekend’s action also features Sheffield United looking to claim the scalp of Manchester United when the teams meet at Bramall Lane, Aston Villa will look to continue their explosive home form when they host West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur will host Fulham in a round-closing London derby on Monday night.

“They probably bring something different from any other team in the league in the way they play and the manner they go about things,” said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. “It’ll be a really good test for us to try to impose our football on a team that’s fairly unique in the way they play the game.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 21 October

13:30: Liverpool v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Brentford v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport OTT6

16:00: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

18:30: Chelsea v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 22 October

15:00: Sheffield United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Aston Villa v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 23 October

21:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2