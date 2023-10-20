Former President, John Mahama is set to make a donation of relief items to victims of the recent flood devastation in the Lower Volta Basin on Friday, October 20, at Sogakope in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region.

The recent flood has been as a result of spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams which has left about 26,000 people displaced and millions of Ghana cedis worth of property destroyed.

In a press statement from the NDC Volta Regional Communications Officer, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, the exercise will be carried out by the leadership of the NDC and the minority caucus on behalf of John Mahama.

“The benevolent gesture underscores John Mahama’s usual commitment to providing immediate humanitarian assistance to those grappling with the aftermath of such an unexpected calamity,” he said.

The beneficiary constituencies are North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Anlo, Keta, Ketu South, South Dayi, Afadzato South, Kpando, North Dayi and Asougyaman in the Eastern Region.

The leadership of the party will also use the opportunity to visit some of the hard-hit communities and settlements after the donation.

“Volta NDC stands in prayers and solidarity with these flood victims and remains committed to doing everything possible to alleviate the unfair and unfortunate suffering that has been inflicted by such a man-made disaster,” the statement concluded.