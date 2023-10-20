Gear up for another thrilling round of La Liga action for SuperSport viewers on GOtv, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 20 to Monday 23 October 2023.

GOtv brings ‘The Beautiful Game’ into your home – get connected or upgrade to GOtv Supa+ for the best football coverage in Africa.

—Match of the week—

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top clash for this round is the meeting of Sevilla and Real Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan early on Saturday evening.

Los Nervionenses would like to recover from their stuttering start to the season, but the visiting Los Blancos have hopes of reclaiming the title and cannot afford to have any mercy on their hosts if they are to fulfil their own ambitions.

“It’s a period of the season when lots of teams struggle to find that intensity because fatigue sets in,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “I’m not a super fan of possession, I’m more about goals. There is always room for improvement. We linked up really well at times. That’s the coach’s job. The focus was on pressing hard and giving it our all.”

—Player to watch—

Champions Barcelona will be in action on Sunday in a potential thriller, as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The Blaugrana will once again look to young midfielder Gavi for inspiration, with the 19-year-old recently thanking coach Xavi for his guidance.

“Xavi keeps conveying tactics to me. He tells me how he sees me and my teammates so that we can adjust our positions and the game. I appreciate that he always counts on me,” said Gavi.

—More action to come—

The round will open with Osasuna tackling Granada on Friday night, while Saturday closes with Atletico Madrid facing Celta Vigo at Abanca-Balaidos. The Rojiblancos will hope that Frenchman Antonie Griezmann can continue his great form.

“I’m looking to be closer to the area, where I can do the most damage. Sometimes I don’t play and that leads me to go down to touch the ball, but it’s not what the team needs. I want to be higher, touch fewer balls, but do more damage,” said Griezmann.

Also keep an eye out for Villarreal’s home clash with Alaves, and the Monday night round-closer which sees Valencia host Cadiz at Estadio de Mestalla.

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 20 October

21:00: Osasuna v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 21 October

14:00: Real Sociedad v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:15: Getafe v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Sevilla v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Sunday 22 October

14:00: Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Girona v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Villarreal v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 23 October

21:00: Valencia v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga