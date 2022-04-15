SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 32 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 15 to Monday 18 April 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Sevilla welcome Real Madrid to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. This clash is one where Los Blancos will be looking to essentially eliminate Los Nervionenses’ final glimmer of a title challenge.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti will want to see his team be at their most ruthless and efficient as the final stretch of the season beckons: “We want to see the top performance level possible, with everyone playing to the maximum at this critical point,” explained the Italian. “We will not take anything for granted, but focus on achieving our goals.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona will be confident of continuing their resurgence when they welcome Cadiz to the Camp Nou. Manager Xavi says his team has already shown that they can achieve great things in the seasons to come.

“I don’t think we can make a late run for the title […] we arrived too late, but the future is bright for us,” said former Barca midfielder. “It’s a big boost in morale and we will keep progressing.”

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will also fancy a home win when Celta Vigo come to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Manager Diego Simeone has brought back some of the ‘old’ Atletico, emphasizing their defensive solidity and aggression to spark a return to peak form both domestically and in European competition.

“It’s been one of the most complicated seasons we have had since we have been here but we have had to find solutions as issues arise and see what we can do,” said Simeone. “Everyone has their own opinion [about styles] and we all try to do the best we can for the club we’re at with the characteristics of the players we have,” Simeone said. “Over the last 10 years, we found a path where the results followed. Our characteristics are that [intensity].”

Other matches to look out for in La Liga this round include Mallorca battling for their lives away to Elche, Villarreal chasing a victory at Getafe, and a potential thriller between two stylish teams in Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

La Liga broadcast details, 15-18 April 2022

All times CAT

Friday 15 April

21:00: Real Sociedad v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 16 April

14:00: Elche v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Alaves v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Valencia v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Getafe v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 17 April

14:00: Granada v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Sevilla v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 18 April