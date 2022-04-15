SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to semifinal action from the FA Cup, with matches scheduled to be played on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April 2022.

The FA Cup has reached its penultimate phase, with the semifinals set for Wembley Stadium this weekend. The headline clash is another meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool – just a few days on from their Premier League six-pointer at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.

The Citizens have thus far ousted Swindon Town, Fulham Peterborough United and Southampton, racking up 14 goals in the process. Star attacker Phil Foden believes they have the perfect manager in Pep Guardiola to see them through to victory against a Liverpool side which has taken out Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

“He (Guardiola) always pushes us every day, and that’s just the type of person he is, he always wants more, and he’s always pushing us,” said Foden. “You can never know with the manager – what he’s going to do, he’s always mixing it up, always changing people’s positions. He always has ideas and it always seems to work; we always believe in that and try and take it onto the pitch.”

The other semifinal is a London derby between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The Blues earned their spot in the final four by defeating Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Middlesbrough, while the Eagles have soared above Millwall, Hartlepool United, Stoke City and Everton to take their place in the semis.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira – a former FA Cup winner with Arsenal – is on a 19-match unbeaten run in the competition as both a player and manager, stretching back all the way to 2005. He will hope to lead his team to an upset over Chelsea, who have thus far reached every final possible in manager Thomas Tuchel’s tenure.

“There is a positive vibe around the football club about the confidence the players and staff have at the moment,” said Vieira. “We know how challenging it is and how difficult it is to maintain performances or win games against Premier League teams.

“We try to be really consistent in our behaviour and mood. When things are going well we’re the same as when things are not going as well as we wanted. We keep working well, try to improve in training and have a clear idea about what to achieve on the pitch.”

FA Cup broadcast details, 16-17 April 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 16 April

16:30: Manchester City v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 17 April