The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) is incompetent to deal with Charles Adu Boahen, the sacked Minister at the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the President should immediately withdraw the Adu Boahen corruption case he has referred to the Special Prosecutor and give it, rather, to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service or such other national investigative body.

These were the concerns of the convenor of pressure group, Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson, on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda show.

This comes on the heels of the Tiger Eye PI Investigation in which Mr Boahen reportedly used his office to solicit bribes.



“If you want Ghanaians to believe you’re seriously going to fight against corruption in government, the OSP is your wrong tool,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Nleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, one of the 85 lawmakers calling for the heads of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his bench man Boahen, expressed no surprise that he has now been booted out.