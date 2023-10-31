President Wavel Ramkalawan received the Head of School of the Northern Tang Soo Do Studio, Mater James Faure and Chief Instructor of the Northern Tang Soo Do Studio, Mrs. Mastura Shah-Faure at State House yesterday afternoon for a courtesy call. They were accompanied by a group of young karatekas, smallest, aged 5 years old, who recently participated for the first time in the World Tang Soo Do Association Regional African Championship, held in Maputo, Mozambique from 6th to 9th October.

The President welcomed the delegation to State House and congratulated the team for their accomplishments during the 3-day tournament.

“I wish to congratulate all of you. It is always a pleasure when our young athletes come back home with medals. It is also good that our youths get the chance to participate in such competitions at such a young age, which cultivates a sense of encouragement to continue your training and to aim higher. Once again congratulations to all. Rest assured of my continued support,” said President Ramkalawan.

The discussion between the Head of State and members of the Northern Tang Soo Do Studio focused on the tournament itself. The young children had the opportunity to share their experiences and brief him on what they have been able to achieve, as well as Mrs. Shah-Faure, whom were also among the competitors.

Following the meeting with the President, Mrs. Mastura Shah-Faure underlined that their next target is the upcoming championship to be held in the United States of America in July 2024.

Northern Tang Soo Do, Team Seychelles consisted of 11 competitors ranging from the age of 5 to 16, participated for the first time, and returned home with 14 medals. 5 Gold, 5 Silver, and 4 Bronze including the Ting Tiger achievement medal by 5 years old Amber. The Team also brought back the Grand Champion Cup for the senior under 15 Male Category.

