Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey has assured the fans of the club of a win when they come up against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauve, who are the defending champions will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday eight games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the veteran trainer admitted that, it will be a difficult game but remains confident of a win against Martin Koopman’s side.

“Looking at Hearts of Oak, I can testify that we are facing a herculean task on Wednesday but all the same I want to tell my fans to relax and trust that by the close of the day, Medeama will give the fans good results,” he said.

“Looking at the league table, we are eighth on the log with an outstanding game as I am speaking. I am not focusing on the outstanding game. This is a match I want to make sure Medeama comes back with not less than a point. If not a win we want to get at least a point,” he added.

Kick off for the game has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.