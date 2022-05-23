President of the Republic of Mozambique, Felipe Jacinto Nyusi has arrived in Ghana for a four-day state visit.

President Nyusi was received on arrival by the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

The visit is aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and Mozambique.

The two leaders are looking forward to holding a mutual conversation at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The two countries seek to strengthen mutual ties in the cultural, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors.

A State Banquet is expected to be hosted by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for President Nyusi and a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra afterward.

The Banquet will see to the signing of an agreement by the heads of state of the two countries.

Meanwhile, President Nyusi will give an address at the Ghanaian Parliament and the Headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Accra.