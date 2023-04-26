President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Bernard Aboakoia Mensah and Albert Sefa Boampong as the Municipal and District Chief Executives (M/DCEs) for Krachi East in the Oti Region and Offinso North in the Ashanti Region, respectively.

The nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended).

It was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.

With the nominations, the individuals would be confirmed by their respective assemblies as part of the process to secure the appointment.

The statement said that the nominees must avail themselves of the last leg of the process to be confirmed.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated chief executive,” it stated.

Background

With regards to Karachi East, the nomination of Mr Mensah comes after the sudden death of the MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, in September 2022.

As a result, the municipality has been without an MCE for eight months.

Mr Boampong’s nomination also comes five months after the death of the District Chief Executive of the Offinso North Assembly, David Akwasi Asare Boakye.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on November 7, 2022.