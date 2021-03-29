The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, has left Ghana to Spain, to attend the ‘Focus Africa 2023’ Conference, being held in Madrid.

Focus Africa 2023, an in-person Conference, defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023, and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024.

It includes the specific actions the Spanish Government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana.

It is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.