The Minority in Parliament is accusing the presidency of overspending its budget.

They want the Chief of Staff to provide a detailed breakdown of how she expended the GH₵3.4 billion approved by parliament in 2019.

This comes on the back of revelations that her office spent GH₵1.9 million on refreshments and expended GH₵62 million on foreign travels, a development the Minority describes as worrying.

Former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, who is demanding accountability from the government, argues that the amount spent could have been used to provide basic amenities for the suffering Ghanaian.

“This spending is something that we don’t have to encourage. I strongly believe that the time has come for Ghanaians to demand accountability from the Office of the President in terms of the expenditure that goes on there. Within the last nine months, it will surprise you to know that, His Excellency the President has spent almost GH₵63 million on foreign travels.

“In fact, it will surprise you to know that apart from the foreign travel cost, on local accommodation, he spent about GH₵5.8 million. Again, on operational enhancement support, he spent GH₵68.9 million almost GH₵69 million; just on operational expenses. To do what?”

Clarifying his stance further to JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, Mr Forson said the spending was alien to the culture of the Presidency.

“Is he buying a new plane? Refreshments, parties, tea, he (President Akufo-Addo) spent GH₵1.9million almost GH₵2million. How? The Vice President’s Office is similar, in fact, they spent almost the same amount on refreshment.

“His Excellency the President spent 25 pesewas more than the Vice President. We need to demand accountability. We have been demanding accountability from every other sector Minister, there is no need for us to exempt the President. The Office of the Chief Staff is spending a bit too much, this is contrary to the past. No government has ever spent this much,” Mr Forson claimed.