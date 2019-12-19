

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged chiefs to be more involved in decision-making at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly levels.

Acknowledging that the Constitution bars chiefs from active politics, the Ashanti overlord said 55 per cent of royalties on stool property due them is given to assemblies, hence they must have a say in how the funds are used.

He said traditional rulers have a moral authority to exert their influence in local governance because they are a key part of that sector of the nation.

Otumfuo made the comment when he was addressing the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs’ end-of-year meeting in Kumasi.

Otumfuo’s comments come at a time when a referendum on whether or not to allow political parties to sponsor candidates for local level elections has been withdrawn for further stakeholder consultations to take place.

Some in the traditional authority have suggested that chiefs must be allowed to play significant roles in local governance in Ghana, and the comment by Otumfuo can be seen as accentuating this position.