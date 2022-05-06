SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to round 36 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 May 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend sees Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on the evening of Saturday 7 May. This clash sees the Reds looking to keep up their fight to win the title, while the Lilywhites are chasing a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Spurs coach Antonio Conte is hoping captain Harry Kane can continue to be an inspiration for his side: “When you see him work this way, for sure you have to show the desire to continue to work very hard. For this reason I want to tell him thanks because he’s a big example for everything,” said the Italian tactician.

“And I hope to give him satisfaction. Now he is enjoying to play this type of football and we have to try to continue together because I’m seeing many players with great improvement. Every player is improving and for this reason Tottenham is going up and up.”

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City will have to wait until Sunday to respond to Liverpool’s result, as they welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium. The Magpies have made solid progress under Eddie Howe, with club legend Alan Shearer praising the manager for his transformation of Joelinton from striker to midfielder.

“I thought it was unfair the fee and giving him the number [nine jersey], I never felt he was a centre-forward or wanted to play there. But he never shied away,” said Shearer. “I think that’s why he’s got the respect from the fans, because he never shies away or hid.

“For him to go from where he was to where he is now and playing such a major part in what Newcastle are doing in that midfield role, he deserves a huge amount of credit. Not only him but Eddie as well, for giving him the freedom to go and do that.”

Other matches to look out for in this round are Leeds United’s visit to Arsenal, a ‘red and white’ derby between Brentford and Southampton, as well as Manchester United’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Premier League broadcast details, 7-8 May 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 7 May

16:00: Brentford v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Burnley v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Crystal Palace v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

20:45: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 8 May