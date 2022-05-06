The Black Princess of Ghana have been drawn in Group D in the FIFA U20 World Cup which comes off in Costa Rica in August.

The Black Princesses are in group D and will come up against Japan, Netherlands, and United States of America in this year’s FIFA U20 World Women’s World Cup.

The 16 participating teams were placed in four pots with Ghana placed in pot 3 together with Brazil, Korea Republic, and New Zealand

The Princesses will face the USA in the Group opener on Thursday, 11th of August 2022 at the Alajuela Morera Soto.

The FIFA U20 World Cup will comes off from August 10th to August 28th, 2022.

Below is the full draw: