SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 May 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

This clash will signal a changing of the guard as far as the La Liga title is concerned, with outgoing champions Atletico effectively handing over the crown to their arch rivals Real. Yet Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone will hope his side can sting Los Blancos and avenge a 2-0 defeat from earlier in the season at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“At the Metropolitano it’ll be a different game. We’ll study what we did well here, we’ll try to improve everything and we’ll give everything we’ve got to win in front of our own fans,” said Atletico midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Another potential thriller from the Spanish top flight this round sees Barcelona head to Estadio Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis. The Verdiblancos narrowly won 1-0 when the teams met earlier this season, though that clash broke this fixture’s recent tradition of being high-scoring: the teams’ previous six La Liga meetings had produced a total of 36 goals!

Barca, meanwhile, have defended accusations that they are overly reliant on ‘wunderkind’ Pedri, who has been in brilliant form of late and has added goal scoring to his already incredible repertoire of abilities.

“I wouldn’t go that far, he is an extraordinary player, I won’t skimp on singing his praises, he is a player that excites and makes the difference,” said Blaugrana boss Xavi.

Another clash to keep an eye out for is the meeting of Villarreal and Sevilla at Estadio de la Ceramica. The Yellow Submarine’s domestic form has not matched their performances on the European stage, but they will nonetheless be looking to claim a significant scalp in the shape of Los Nervionenses.

“We had it completely clear that we had to attack and defend as a unit. I want to thank the coaching staff for having faith in me,” said Villarreal midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso, who will be aiming for another barn-storming performance.

