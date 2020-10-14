Two Premier League clubs have emerged as the favourite to sign Ghana captain, Andre Ayew ahead of Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.

According to a report filed by the Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion have expressed their interest in the 30-year-old forward.

The Premier League and EFL clubs are still able to conduct business despite the general transfer window closing last Monday night.

Ayew already has extensive Premier League experience with the Swans and West Ham and is poised for a return to the top flight this week.

The 30-year-old has been an ever present for the Swans so far this season, scoring once during the club’s impressive unbeaten start to the new Championship season.

But Swansea boss Steve Cooper is now facing an anxious wait to discover whether the club can keep hold of Ayew beyond Friday’s deadline.

Andre was pivotal for the Swans scoring 18 goals in all competitions last season.