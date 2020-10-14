Head coach of the Black Stars, C.K. Akonnor, is convinced he is the right man for the national team coaching job.

Akonnor, 46, was in the dugout for the first time on Friday, October 9 following his appointment in January.

In an international friendly against Mali staged in Antalya in Turkey, the Black Stars were humbled 3:0 by the Eagles of Mali.

With many probing into Akonnor’s tactics, the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer insist he is the right man for the job.

“I was a bit worried because I did not expect that results,” the former Dreams FC boss told ‘Agro Ne Fom’ on Adom TV.

“This is my first game as the Black Stars coach and it did not go as I was expecting it but all is not lost. We will sit down and analyse the game and see where we fell short but I don’t think judging me with just a game will be fair.

“I have worked at the highest level and I am the right person for the Black Stars coaching job because I believe in myself and in my qualities as a coach.

“I will make sure this will not happen again moving forward,” he added.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer indeed had another chance to make a case for himself when the Black Stars beat Qatar by 5:1 at the Titanic Sports Complex.

Akonnor replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal in January this year.