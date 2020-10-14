Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced a 23-man squad for their pre-season in Koforidua.
The Reds have resumed training for a week now after the ban on contact sports was lifted by President Nana Aufo-Addo.
The players have gone through the mandatory COVID-19 testing.
Ibrahim Danlad was excluded from the squad following his return to Berekum Chelsea and Osman Ibrahim made the cut after a successful loan spell at King Faisal last season.
The 2020/21 season will start in November, with Kotoko opening their account at home against Techiman Eleven Wonders.
Here is the travelling squad for the camp:
Goalkeepers
FELIX ANNAN
KWAME BAAH
Defenders
SAMUEL FRIMPONG
CHRISTOPHER NETTEY
IMORO IBRAHIM
ASMAH PATRICK
HABIB MOHAMMED
ABDUL GANIYU ISMAIL
WAHAB ADAMS
YUSSIF MUBARIK
Midfielders
ADOM FRIMPONG
EMMANUEL KEYEKEH
MUDASIRU SALIFU
EMMANUEL SARKODIE
EMMANUEL GYAMFI
GODFRED ASIAMAH
MARTIN ANTWI
AGUSTINE OKRAH
MAXWELL BAAKOH
Strikers
NABY KEITA
KWAME POKU
WILLIAM OPOKU MENSAH
OSMAN IBRAHIM