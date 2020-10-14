Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced a 23-man squad for their pre-season in Koforidua.

The Reds have resumed training for a week now after the ban on contact sports was lifted by President Nana Aufo-Addo.

The players have gone through the mandatory COVID-19 testing.

Ibrahim Danlad was excluded from the squad following his return to Berekum Chelsea and Osman Ibrahim made the cut after a successful loan spell at King Faisal last season.

The 2020/21 season will start in November, with Kotoko opening their account at home against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Here is the travelling squad for the camp:

Goalkeepers

FELIX ANNAN

KWAME BAAH

Defenders

SAMUEL FRIMPONG

CHRISTOPHER NETTEY

IMORO IBRAHIM

ASMAH PATRICK

HABIB MOHAMMED

ABDUL GANIYU ISMAIL

WAHAB ADAMS

YUSSIF MUBARIK

Midfielders

ADOM FRIMPONG

EMMANUEL KEYEKEH

MUDASIRU SALIFU

EMMANUEL SARKODIE

EMMANUEL GYAMFI

GODFRED ASIAMAH

MARTIN ANTWI

AGUSTINE OKRAH

MAXWELL BAAKOH

Strikers

NABY KEITA

KWAME POKU

WILLIAM OPOKU MENSAH

OSMAN IBRAHIM