Premier Health Insurance Company has been crowned the outstanding private health insurance company 2021 at the 8th prestigious Made in Ghana Awards (MIGA) ceremony held in Accra.

The company received the coveted award for its service quality, competitiveness and innovation in the health insurance sub-sector.

It was one of 33 other companies and individuals, including the Executive Chairman, McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel Mckorley, and Managing Director, M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gopal C. Vasu recognised.

Also, Madam Valentina Mintah, Founder, West Blue Consulting; Goil Company, Quick Angels Ltd, Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd,were singled out for excellence and commendation.

Describing the award as “humbling and thoroughly exciting,” the CEO of Premier Health Insurance Company, Percy Asare Ansah, in an interview, said it was “a testimony of the quality service Premier Health Insurance Company has been rendering to its clients.

“For years, we have invested time and resources in providing quality but affordable services to our clients, and we are happy our efforts have been recognised once again,” he further noted.

He was, however, quick to add that the award would only spur them on to deliver quality services to clients across the country.

Mr Ansah also noted that: “The health insurance sector is still a virgin market begging for the most innovative products, and I trust that our Apomuden plan and other products remain crucial for the individual and corporate health needs of potential clients.”

Award Ceremony

Organised by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG), a not-for-profit organisation, MIGA is to honour outstanding personalities in business and businesses with a proven track record of quality, efficiency, and reliability.

The organisers say the award ceremony was birthed and nurtured out of the necessity to build a strong network of Ghanaian and foreign entrepreneurs in a booming business environment.

This year’s ceremony, graced by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Mohammed Awal as the Guest of Honour, was titled ‘Building Ghanaian Brands to Compete on Global Market.’

Mr Awal challenged the awardees to be globally competitive, a feat he stressed could only be made possible with a consistent track record of performance and integrity.

He applauded the winners for their contribution to the country’s growth and development through excellent products and services, provision of employment, and other critical areas of the economy.

In a video message, the US Ambassador, Stephanie Sullivan, commended the award winners for their contributions towards rebuilding an economy ravaged by Covid-19.

She said despite the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Ghana, the economy grew in 2020 and is projected to grow further in 2021.

Award Winners

Indigenous Ghanaian companies, including the Premier Health Insurance Company, Goil Company Ltd etc., received the Pride of Ghana Award category of the award.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, was named the Outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador with the Managing Director of GOIL Company Limited, Kwame Osei-Prempeh picking up the Outstanding CEO of the Year Award.

Indomie Instant Noodle also picked up the Outstanding Product of the Year.