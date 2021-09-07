President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has endorsed the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng’s ‘1 school child, 1 study desk’ initiative to provide desks to schools that are in dire need in the region.

The region has a desk deficit of 6,600 plus; a situation that has been impacting teaching and learning, affecting the performance of students in the region.

In a one-on-one interview on Sefwi Wiawso based radio station, President Akufo-Addo applauded the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Richard Ebbah Obeng, for his initiative, endorsed it and stressed it has the propensity of becoming a national drive.

Akufo-Addo applauds Western North Minister over ‘1 child 1 desk’ initiative

Commending the Regional Minister, President Akufo-Addo said the initiative is an excellent one and the good people of the Western North Region should be proud of having a visionary leader.

He emphasised that the initiative will soon be heard of as a national initiative.

Desks provided under the ‘1 Child 1 Desk’ initiative

Earlier this year, the Western North Regional Minister launched the 1-School Child 1-Study Desk initiative, with the collaborative efforts of all Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region.

The initiative, which is targeted at eradicating the deficit across the region, has already commenced, with some schools receiving part of the desks.

Desks provided under the ‘1 Child 1 Desk’ initiative

The young and thriving initiative has, thus, brought on board the likes of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Coastal Development Authority, various chiefs across the region, some Members of Parliament, all Municipal and Districts Assemblies, philanthropists, and other well-meaning individuals, who continue to donate resources for the realisation of the initiative.

As part of realising the initiative, the Regional Minister, Hon. Richard E. Obeng, through the Western North Regional Co-ordinating Council, has, therefore, set up a special desk to encourage and receive support from volunteers and partners who share in the vision of eradicating the desk deficits across the region.