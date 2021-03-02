Police have arrested an entertainment prefect of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery college for violating Covid-19 rules.

The student leader is said to have allegedly organised a dancing competition on the school campus.

Local police have confirmed his arrest which they said was effected on Monday after which he was taken into custody following an invitation to the Principal of the college over the matter.

Regional police crime officer, Superintendent Reuben Dugah, told JoyNews, the Principal said the school authorities did not sanction the event.

The school therefore willingly handed him over as being the one responsible for the event’s organization.

Speaking to Joy News correspondent, Eliasu Tanko, the Crime Officer explained that the event was in violation of the restrictions act hence the police action.

The twerking competition started at about 10pm that night and went on for several hours.

There was almost no regards to covid-19 regulations as the students took turns to exhibit their dancing skills.