Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to support and pray for her father in order to govern the country successfully.

Tinubu-Ojo said this at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s (ADSN) 28th annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the Nation, held in Abuja, on Saturday.

At the event themed: ‘Ramadan: Islam and Good Governance: the Role of Muslims’, which took place at the ADSN Central Mosque, Maitama, she said her father must succeed for the good of Nigerians.

“I call on Nigerians to pray and support our president-elect to make him succeed in making Nigeria the best for all. He cannot do it alone and Nigerians must support him, even after the elections,” Tinubu-Ojo said.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, the Chairman, ADSN, Northern States Council of Missioners, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello, cautioned against frivolity and wastefulness and sought help for the needy to engender societal and national development and wellbeing.

“Those at the helm of affairs must help the needy and those also not at the leadership positions must also help the needy to engender societal and national development,” Bello said.

The renowned Islamic cleric noted that Prophet Muhammad had said that “We should help the needy even if the person asking for help was riding on a horse and you are walking.”

Speaking earlier, Abuja branch chairman of the society, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Olayiwola, said that helping the needy should not only be in the month of Ramadan.