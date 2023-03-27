Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, is alleging that some Minority Members of Parliament who voted to approve the newly appointed Ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took bribes.

Mr Gbande claimed the members of the New Patriotic Party who bribed the MPs told them.

A livid Mr Gbande made the allegation in an interview on Asempa FM’s political discussion programme Kukurantumi Saturday.

“They will not see rest in the money they have taken from Akufo-Addo because they have eaten a curse, they have eaten trouble and they will pay for it,” he fumed.

The NDC is on a manhunt for MPs who approved government’s appointees on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Though the party had asked MPs to reject President Akufo-Addo’s nominees, it was shocked after some NDC MPs voted for the nominees after the secret ballot.

Some MPs who voted against the nominees raging with anger on social media are calling for heads to roll.

In support, Mr Gbande said they will leave no stone unturned until they expose the NDC MPs who betrayed the cause of the party.

“There is a need to launch an intense investigation to get names of those who voted against the Minority decision. such MPs must be taken out of Parliament,” he stated.

Ahead of the NDC primaries, Mr Gbande said “we will find expenditure for you to spend the money. There are many ways to kill a cat”.

Ahead of the crucial 2024 general election he said the NDC cannot afford to go to battle with these “traitors”.

“As for me, it is better to go to war with a limited number of trusted soldiers than a multitude of traitors and sellouts,” he added.

Play attached audio above for full interview: